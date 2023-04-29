Do You Know? Pranali Rathod Has Hidden Vocal Talent; Check Out

The beautiful actress Pranali Rathore also has this beautiful hidden vocal talent; read the article to find out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, famous actress Pranali Rathod often impresses the audience with her impactful role as Akshara in the show. Her chemistry with Harshad Chopra on screen keeps the duo buzzing occasionally in the headlines. Yesterday Pranali Rathod grabbed attention with her stunning appearance at an award function, receiving the best Jodi award with Harshad. Looking at this young talent, you might also want to know what more she has in her. And so we discovered a new skill of Pranali Rathod. Read below to find out.

Pranali Rathod Hidden Talent

As per the viral clip of Pranali Rathod, the actress is seen singing beautifully in her voice on stage at an event. She shared the stage with Anupamaa serial star Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj Shah. The actress mesmerized the audience by singing Wada Karo Nahin Chodungi by iconic singers R.D Burman, Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar. The actress looked beautiful singing this song.

https://youtube.com/shorts/8aoijjwKc_s?feature=share

Pranali Rathod Acting Journey

The gorgeous Indian household Bahu Pranali Rathod started her journey as a model and walked for many brands. Later she acted for the first time in the show in 2018 with Pyaar Pehli Baar. Later she was seen in front of Barrister Babu. And finally, she bagged her dream role of Akshara in one of the longest-running hit shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

