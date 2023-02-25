It’s always overwhelming to see your favorite drama series characters having their goodbyes on sets, putting an emotional end to the show itself. And that’s exactly what remained the case for the popular American medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. Some BTS pictures from the farewell episode of Ellen Pompeo of late also went viral with fans adding on mixed reactions to it.

Grey’s Anatomy eventually broadcasted Ellen Pompeo’s final episode on 23rd February, 2023. Sadly, the long-running medical show’s fans aren’t one bit impressed. This same blow ABC drama series, which introduced in 2005, has featured a single actor in the lead role for all 19 of its weeks of the season. In her final episode, “I’ll Follow the Sun,” Grey left with her family to consider moving to Boston in hopes of finding a fresh job.

Just Jared dropping the unseen BTS pictures from the American Drama Series on their official Instagram handle, wrote, “Ellen Pompeo’s “farewell episode” of “Grey’s Anatomy” just aired and we have all the spoilers on what happened, including that cliffhanger ending. To read all the details, head over to the LINK IN BIO right now.”

Here take a look at the pictures:

Soon after the page dropped the BTS pictures from the sets, netizens dropped in mixed reactions in the comments. One wrote, “the show wasn’t even tolerable after season 8. they should have end it with dignity…”, another wrote, “I remember when she started the show being a little girl…”, a third user wrote, “Literally the worst episode in all 19 seasons”, fourth one added, “Friends called they want their script back”, another added, “This show died when they killed off Lexi and McSteamy”

