Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to set her fans wowed once again. The diva sizzled us up with her electrifying look on board, as she decked up in stylish all black sheer bodycon dress. Keeping her makeup game strong and flaunting her curvaceous body, the actress gave us some rampant sass goals.

In the picture, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a beautiful all black bodycon dress. The outfit featured a sheer cutout by the waist. The actress completed the look with her long sleek braided hairstyle, and rounded it off with bold eyes and nude lips. Posing with utmost sensuality in the picture, she wrote, “Last from the series”, and rounded it off with a pair of pink heels.

As of now, Avneet Kaur is busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Earlier, Kaur revealed the advice he got on the sets from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She said, “I think we were talking about that only on the day we were shooting and we were just talking how it’s really different all in all and it’s a different world. Jab unlogo se baath karke aapko bhi unke life ke baare mein pata chal raha hai (When you’re sitting with them and getting to know about their lives), you’re getting to know their story. Nawaz sir se specially unki kahaniya toh baap re mein bas baithi rehti hu (Nawaz sir’s stories oh God I just sit) and I just like look at him and I’m just looking at him and he’s speaking. He is on another level and I love it. I got to know so many things from him.”

She added that how she could relate to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, saying, “at a certain level because you know that struggle, we know and we have experienced and we will always obviously as I know the struggle never ends’.” As quoted by Bollywood Bubble.