Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ will be, ‘Celebrating Rani Mukerji’ in the ‘Dream Finale’ episode in the presence of none other than Rani Mukerji herself. Making an appearance for the first time on the show, Rani will not only be promoting her upcoming film, ‘Mrs. Chatterjee V/s Norway’ but will also enjoy the performances put forward by the Top 7 contestants. Contestant Bidipta Singh from Kolkata will be impressing one and all by singing ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’ from the movies ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ respectively.

While complimenting Bidipta on her soulful performance, Rani Mukerji says, “I’ve done a variety of films but my most favorite genre is ‘Romance!’ And I enjoy doing romantic films with my hero; the one and only, Shahrukh Khan. The first song that you sang, ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ is one of my career’s most favorite songs. We had filmed ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ in New York, and I remember that it was extremely cold in the month of September. ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’ depicted ‘romance in the seasons’ and there was a portion in the song where we wanted to depict rains in which I am wearing a red saree. When we went to shoot that portion, the rain showers were supposed to start but it couldn’t as the water turned into ice.”

Talking about, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, Rani shared, “Bunty Aur Babli was also a lovely film and Bidipta you’re wearing the same costume from the movie which is really sweet. Especially the scrunchy that you’re wearing on your wrist, reminds me of the days shooting for the film. When we shot this song in Ladakh, it was very cold, and we really enjoyed eating hot Maggie noodles. Now that you sang the song, I am reminded of Maggie noodles!”

In addition, Rani Mukerji will teach Bidipta how to act like ‘Tina’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.