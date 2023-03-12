Nothing can beat the love for sarees, that Indians have in their hearts. Sarees are just way too gorgeous no matter where you deck yourself up in the six yards. Owing to that, today, we are here with Avneet Kaur’s most stunning saree updos from the past few years, when the actress amused us through and through with her stunning saree avatars.

Here’s when Avneet Kaur decked herself up in a sheer peach embellished silk saree. With sheer golden embroidery all over. She teamed it with a beautiful peach and yellow golden embroidered sheer blouse. The actress decked it up with her sleek mid-parted hairdo, dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows, and pink lips. She completed the look with a pair of golden drop earrings.

When Avneet Kaur got us spectacled with her floral pre-draped blue saree. She teamed it with a matching shiny teal blue strappy blouse. Her makeup looked perfect as she completed the look with bold dewy eyes, nude pink lips and small stone bindi. Her hair looked perfect with her pulled back hairbun.

The actress got us absolutely wowed with her sheer golden floral embellished saree. She teamed it with a matching golden shiny blouse. The actress completed the look with her dewy soft eyes, filled-in eyebrows and beautiful pink lips. Her cheeks shined as she added on highlighter.

The time Avneet Kaur romped with her minimal look in a beautiful blue saree. She teamed it with yellow blouse. Her hair looked stunning in waves and she completed the look with minimal eye makeup and nude lips.

Which one of the above do you think is perfect? Tell us in the comments below