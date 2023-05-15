ADVERTISEMENT
Jennifer Winget enjoys special family time, Tanuj Virwani loves it

Jennifer Winget is enjoying family time and making the most of it. She captioned her photos: “A week that was ….and a birthday month that is! Lots to love, live for and look forward to in May."

Jennifer Winget is one of the leading television actresses. The style diva Jennifer Winget is a complete fashion package. She is the one you can look up to whenever you need some go-to fashion tips. No one except Jennifer is a true fashionista. For all those who don’t know who she is, she is an Indian actress famous for her TV shows Bepannah, Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye, and a true rising fashion icon.

Needless to say, Jennifer makes all styles and dresses look stunning on her. She looks like a bombshell in all attires. Jennifer not only does good acting but also has great taste in fashion. Jennifer has stolen millions of hearts and garnered a huge fan following because of her bold style. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up.

Recently, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared photos from her family trip. In the photos, Jennifer can be seen posing with her parents. The actress is enjoying family time and making the most of it. She captioned her photos: “A week that was ….and a birthday month that is! 😉 Lots to love, live for and look forward to in May. 🤜✨🤛 #MayBeBaby #Grateful #MyComfortableChaos.” Soon, her good friend Tanuj Virwani dropped hearts to the comment section. Check here!

