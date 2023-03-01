Sony SAB’s biggest family entertainer Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha is set to bring yet another exciting twist to the story. After a long and dangerous journey, Ali (Abhishek Nigam) finally finds his Marjeena (Manul Chudasama) but she refuses to recognise him. Astonished by her love for the Shehzada, Ali realises there is more to the story than meets the eye.

This week’s track will follow Ali on an adventure to save Marjeena from the claws of the beast. Having witnessed the Shehzada turn into the beast, Ali realises the love of his life is in danger. On the other hand, the Shehzada has plans of his own; he intends on converting Marjeena into a beast. Unaware of this plan, will Ali be able to save

Marjeena or will she end up a beast?

Essaying the role of Ali, Abhishek Nigam said, “Every good love story needs a villain and the Shehzada’s evil trap is going to be integral to Ali and Marjeena’s storyline. Faced with a deadly challenge, it will be a gripping watch for the audience as they see Ali embark on this new adventure and this new chapter in Ali and Marjeena’s love story will surely be very exciting.”