Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 has kept the viewers on the edge of the seats with Ali’s gripping plan to find his Marjina. In the latest episodes, Ali (played by Abhishek Nigam) who is disguised as a kotwal finally finds Marjina (played by Manul Chudasama). But to his surprise, she does not acknowledge him, leaving him shattered.

Ali then sets on a quest to investigate what happened to Marjina. Determined to save Marjina and reunite with the love of his life, Ali embarks on a mission to help her recollect their love. With a heavy heart, Ali starts his journey to reclaiming his Marjina. Will he succeed in his mission?

Playing the role of Marjina in Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2, Manul Chudasama said, “Marjina is a changed person and doesn’t acknowledge the people from her earlier life. It is an interesting twist in the story, because although there is a connection with Ali yet Marjina is unable to accept him. I thoroughly enjoyed working on the sets with the talented cast and crew. I am excited to see how Ali and Marjina will unite again. I hope the audience continues to support us and enjoys watching our journey unfold.”