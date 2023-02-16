Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 has continued to keep its audience enthralled with a magical story and enchanting characters. This week, Ali (Abhishek Nigam) sets out on a journey with SimSim (Sayantani Ghosh) in search for Marjina. Little does SimSim know that it is all a trap.

SimSim, who has made it her mission to look for the talisman, follows a dangerous path alongside Ali, who wants to trap her in the pyramids. Knowing that the pyramids don’t allow any magic to work within them, Ali is prepared to leave SimSim inside the minute she reveals information about Marjina’s whereabouts. Both Ali and SimSim, with their ulterior motives hidden from each other are not prepared for the tumultuous journey ahead. With unforeseen challenges on their way, who will succeed on this perilous mission?

Will Ali’s plan to trap SimSim in the pyramids succeed?

Abhishek Nigam, who essays the role of Ali, said, “The next few episodes are going to be an adventure for the audience. Ali and SimSim are both on a journey that challenges the other and I think its going to be interesting to see how it plays out. There are a lot of hidden elements to their journey and Ali is getting closer to finding out about Marjina. His love for his people is stronger than ever and so is his plan to entrap SimSim. The viewers are going to surely be on the edge of their seats.”