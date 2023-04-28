Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2: Simsim devises a plan to take Talisman from Ali

Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 produced by Peninsula Pictures, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Alifi reunites with Ali. Simsim tortures Ali’s children to bring him down to his knees. Ali decides to save them. Ali and Marjeena enter the castle. Some guards try to question Ali when they notice Mariyam with him. Amidst the fight and drama, Ali finally learns that Marjeena is Mariyam.

Saddam meets with Simsim. Being an aid to Simsim, Saddam captures children. However, Mariyam finally kills Saddam. Soon, she gets attacked by the guardians of the palace. Ali gets worried for Mariyam. Soon, he comes and saves her from the guardians.

Now, in the coming episode, Simsim and Alibaba fight against each other, and Ali’s powers get doubled with the help of Talisman. However, Simsim devises a plan. She makes the people of Parwaz eat contaminated food, and they start falling ill. Ali is tense, and Simsim imposters herself as Roshni and plans to take Talisman from Ali. What will Ali do next?

What will happen next? Will Simsim create more trouble for Mariyam and Ali?

