Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali and Simsim to join hands to kill Iblis?

Ali saves Simsim’s life and informs her that they should join hands now as they have a common goal which is to end Iblis’s life in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2

Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 produced by Peninsula Pictures, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Roshni strengthens Ali to fight the evil power controlling him. Later, Faraz’s soul says that someone has to die if Ali wants to free himself from Zira Bakhtar. Hatim stops Ali from killing himself and gets ready to die in his place. However, Iblis’ shaitan becomes successful in capturing Ali. However, Hatim saves Ali.

Hatim tells Ali that they can’t kill Iblis’ shaitans but can capture them. Later, Kala Jinn tells Iblis that he wants to marry Simsim, and Iblis agrees. Simsim finds out about the deal Iblis made with Kala Jinn. Soon, Simsim attacks Marjina when she finds out Iblis wants to marry her. But Ali comes on time and saves Marjina.

In the coming episode, Simsim confesses his love for Iblis and expresses that she wants to marry Iblis. Iblis breaks her heart and asks her to marry a gin. Simsim decides to end her life. Soon. Ali saves Simsim’s life and informs her that they should join hands now as they have a common goal: ending Iblis’s life.

What will Simsim do? Will she trust Ali?

