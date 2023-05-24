'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' director Deven Bhojani gets emotional, speaks on directing both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey

Two fine artistes namely Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey unfortunately passed away and left us today. The entire entertainment industry is mourning their loss. Director Deven Bhojani who has directed both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey speaks about their loss

Deven Bhojani is one of the finest and most admired actors and directors in the Indian entertainment industry. He has so far worked in many projects like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Yamraj Calling, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Bhakarwadi, Office Office, Taaza Khabar, Commando 2 and many more. This morning, we heard the tragic news of two very fine actors in the form of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey passing away. While Vaibhavi was best known for her work in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Nitesh Pandey was off-late doing a terrific work in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa show. Coincidentally, Deven Bhojani is one such personality who’s worked with both of them.

So, when IWMBuzz exclusively reached out to Deven Bhojani to comment on these actors and their untimely deaths, he was quoted as saying,

“What’s happening?!! It’s horrifying to know that two brilliant actors left for heavenly abode within a span of a few hours. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya met with an accident in Himachal, was only 38 years. I remember she’d beautifully played Jasmine’s character which became the highlight of season two of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Though her character was a new addition she was so confident, friendly and talented that she didn’t take time to gel with the existing team of seniors which made my job much easier as a director. It was an unusual character very well ached by Aatish Kapadia and Vaibhavi pulled it off really well. She was a gem of a person and had a great sense of humour.”

Talking about ‘Anupamaa’ actor Nitesh Pandey, he further added,

“Nitesh Pandey was shooting these days in Igatpuri near Nashik, and suffered a cardiac arrest at around 2am. He was just 51. We’d met about two decades ago to shoot for a pilot episode of a television series, where we both were playing the lead characters. A couple of years back, he had played the main role in a TV series on Star Plus which I was helming. He’d not only interpret the script perfectly but also quickly grasped the nuance which I’d explain and also contribute much more to the scene. He was a treat for a director. Of course, he was a fabulous human being too. The entertainment industry and will surely miss these two exceptional talents.

