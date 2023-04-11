Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 produced by Peninsula Pictures has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Alifi and her friends are rescued by the princess. The princess tells Alifi how a strange woman took away the Talisman from her.

Later, Alifi reunites with Ali. Simsim decides to torture Ali’s children to bring him down to his knees. Ali decides to save them. Ali and Marjeena enter the castle. Some guards try to question Ali when they notice Mariyam with him. Amidst the fight and drama, Ali finally comes to know that Marjeena is Mariyam.

Now, in the coming episode, Saddam meets with Simsim. Being an aid to Simsim, Saddam captures children. However, Mariyam finally kills Saddam. Soon, she gets attacked by the guardians of the palace. Ali gets worried for Mariyam. Soon, he comes and saves her from the guardians.

What will happen next? Will Simsim create more trouble for Mariyam and Ali?

