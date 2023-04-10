Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 produced by Peninsula Pictures has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Alifi takes the opportunity of the snakes being in a trance and finds the whereabouts of the actual princess. However, Alifi gets caught trying to release the actual princess and is informed about her friends being captured.

Later, Alifi and her friends are rescued by the princess. The princess tells Alifi how a strange woman took away the Talisman from her. Later, Alifi reunites with Ali. Simsim decides to torture Ali’s children to bring him down to his knees. Ali decides to save them.

Now, in the coming episode, Ali and Marjeena enter the castle. Some guards try to question Ali when they notice Mariyam with him. Amidst the fight and drama, Ali finally comes to know that Marjeena is Mariyam.

What will be Ali’s reaction?

