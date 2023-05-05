Exclusive: Srishti Jain bags Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2

Srishti Jain will soon enter Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2. She will be another big entry after the entry of Sumedh Mudgalkar.

Sony SAB’s popular show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 is seeing an intriguing storyline with a few big new entries. The fantasy show featuring Abhishek Nigam, Sayantani Ghosh and Manul Chudasama, recently saw the big entry of Sumedh Mudgalkar in the role of Hatim. The show produced by Peninsula Pictures will also see some other big names entering the show for this new phase. Actress Srishti Jain will also be one big entry that can be looked forward to in the show.

Srishti who was last seen in Zee TV’s Hamariwali Good News has featured in lead roles in Meri Durga, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan etc.

As per a reliable source, “After Sumedh Mudgalkar’s flamboyant entry in the role of Hatim, it will be Srishti’s entry that will be fascinating to watch. Srishti’s character will be a close friend of Ali and Hatim.”

We buzzed Srishti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.