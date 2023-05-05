ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Srishti Jain bags Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2

Srishti Jain will soon enter Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2. She will be another big entry after the entry of Sumedh Mudgalkar.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023 13:55:48
Exclusive: Srishti Jain bags Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2

Sony SAB’s popular show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 is seeing an intriguing storyline with a few big new entries. The fantasy show featuring Abhishek Nigam, Sayantani Ghosh and Manul Chudasama, recently saw the big entry of Sumedh Mudgalkar in the role of Hatim. The show produced by Peninsula Pictures will also see some other big names entering the show for this new phase. Actress Srishti Jain will also be one big entry that can be looked forward to in the show.

Srishti who was last seen in Zee TV’s Hamariwali Good News has featured in lead roles in Meri Durga, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan etc.

As per a reliable source, “After Sumedh Mudgalkar’s flamboyant entry in the role of Hatim, it will be Srishti’s entry that will be fascinating to watch. Srishti’s character will be a close friend of Ali and Hatim.”

We buzzed Srishti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature in Jaidev Ranade's OTT film Don't Send Me No Flowers When I'm Dead
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature in Jaidev Ranade's OTT film Don't Send Me No Flowers When I'm Dead
Exclusive: Muskaan Kataria joins the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive: Muskaan Kataria joins the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti pranks Aishwarya Khare, Shraddha Arya can’t stop laughing
Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti pranks Aishwarya Khare, Shraddha Arya can’t stop laughing
Priyanka Chopra calls her wedding with Nick Jonas ‘bittersweet’, read
Priyanka Chopra calls her wedding with Nick Jonas ‘bittersweet’, read
Game Design To Marketing: Gaming Career Opportunities
Game Design To Marketing: Gaming Career Opportunities
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shocking!! Shweta succeeds in marrying Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shocking!! Shweta succeeds in marrying Krish
Exclusive: K. C. Shankar joins Kay Kay Menon in Jio Studios’ Union: The Making of India
Exclusive: K. C. Shankar joins Kay Kay Menon in Jio Studios’ Union: The Making of India
Shubman Gill melts internet with adorable smile, netizen says, "Sara bhabhi ka message..."
Shubman Gill melts internet with adorable smile, netizen says, "Sara bhabhi ka message..."
Read Latest News