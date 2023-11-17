Love means friendship for me: Ayush Shrivastava

Ayush Shrivastava, who is known for his work in Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, is currently seen in Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

When it comes to love and relationships, I have been a little old school being a 90s kids. For me my dream date should have simplicity, little things matter to me. Nothing fancy but there should be good music, Bollywood songs and late night walks are magical

Your favourite romantic movie?

My all-time favourite romantic movie is Rockstar. That movie has a soul. I have never seen a better love story although it’s a tragedy but Rockstar forever

What is your dream date destination?

I have always felt Kashi has a very romantic and spiritual feeling attached to it so visiting and exploring Kashi as well as Kedarnath is a dream date destination for me.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I don’t have a patao line but yes sense of humour goes a long way.

What does love mean to you:

As once a legend said – PYAAR DOSTI HAI. So for me love means friendship, feeling of home. Simple things, little things that we do for each other

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

As long as the partner is understanding and willing to work things out. Nothing matters. Like Beatles said – “All you need is love”