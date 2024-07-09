Exclusive: Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 fame Ayush Shrivastava to play lead in 4 Lions Films’ next on Shemaroo

Producer Gul Khan is presently working on a show for Colors, which has popular actors Randeep Rai and Aditi Sharma playing the leads. The banner also has an upcoming show on Shemaroo, which will have an interesting concept.

Shemaroo TV with its wide array of content has been consistently entertaining audiences. Some of the show of Shemaroo that have captivated the audiences include Karmadhikari Shanidev, Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal, Kyunki Tum Hi Ho, Jurm aur Jazbaat etc. The channel Shemaroo TV is a Hindi family entertainment channel with the best of shows across drama, comedy, mythology, horror and kids content.

We now hear of 4 Lions Films starting work on a new show for Shemaroo. This drama concept which is yet-untitled will have actor Ayush Shrivastava playing the lead.

Ayush has been seen in Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Abhay 2, Ishq Subhan Allah, Amar Colony etc.

As per a reliable source, “While the search is still on for the female lead, Ayush has been roped in to play the male lead.”

We buzzed Ayush but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films, the banner bankrolled Imlie on Star Plus which had a successful run. The production house is also working on a show for Colors right now.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.