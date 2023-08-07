Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya save themselves from kidnappers

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’. The show is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Ram and Priya wake up to find themselves in trouble. Well, Ram and Priya are kidnapped, and Shreya plans this. To ruin Priya’s image in front of Shalini, Shreya got Priya kidnapped. Priya wakes up and witnesses Ram unconscious. She tries to wake up Ram while being trapped in a chair.

In the coming episode, Ram finally wakes up and struggles to open the rope he is tied to. Soon, he gets a piece of glass and cuts the rope. He then cuts Priya’s hand’s rope and saves her too. Ram and Priya hug each other after saving themselves.

Will Priya and Ram learn about Shreya being the culprit?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.