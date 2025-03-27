Sony’s Horror Show, Aami Dakini, Cast Hitesh Bhardwaj as Ayaan Roy Choudhary and Rachi Sharma as Meera Ghosh

Sony Entertainment Television, the channel that introduced Indian audiences to the iconic horror series Aahat, is set to redefine the supernatural genre with its latest show – Aami Dakini. This gripping new show blends horror, mystery, and drama in a haunting setup in Kolkata. At the heart of this spine-chilling tale are Ayaan Roy Choudhary, played by Hitesh Bhardwaj, and Meera Ghosh, portrayed by Rachi Sharma. Ayaan refuses to believe in the supernatural – until a vengeful spirit threatens his own life, whereas Meera is a naive yet fearless girl who sees herself as the family’s protector.

Confirming his role, Hitesh Bhardwaj excitedly states, “Ayaan is unlike any character I’ve played before. The horror backdrop and the character’s emotional depth make it extremely gripping for the viewers. The relationship between Ayaan and Meera starts unexpectedly, and as the story progresses, their bond is tested in ways neither of them could have imagined. It’s been an intense but rewarding process, and I can’t wait for audiences to watch his journey.”

Richa Sharma adds about her role, “Meera’s innocence makes her a refreshing character in a horror show. She is not a typical damsel in distress; she rises to a challenge. Meera and Ayaan are contrasting personalities, creating many unexpected moments between them. I had a wonderful time shaping her personality, and I’m excited for audiences to watch and show their love for the show.”

With its eerie setting, powerful performances, and haunting tale of love and revenge, Aami Dakini is all set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for the premiere of Aami Dakini, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!