Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya suspects Ram in character tarnishing drama

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Shreya resorts to a malicious plan to ruin Priya’s life. Shreya decides to leak intimate pictures of Priya and Yuvraj in the media, aiming to tarnish their reputation and create chaos in their lives. Unfortunately, her actions have far-reaching consequences as it causes Ram to lose out on a crucial business deal. The situation takes a toll on Ram and Priya’s relationship.

In the coming episode, the media bombard Shalini with questions about Priya’s alleged extra-marital affair leaving her utterly shell-shocked. Meanwhile, tensions rise between Priya and Ram as they engage in a heated argument. Ram demands to know where Priya has been, but she responds by suggesting that someone is deliberately trying to tarnish her character. In a surprising twist, Priya questions if Ram is involved in the scandal as he wants to bring down her goody image so that Shalini hates her.

Will Ram and Priya find out about Shreya’ plan?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

