Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to misunderstand Priya

Ram notices Priya diary, where she has written the countdown of their contract marriage getting over. Ram misunderstands Priya thinking she is counting days in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Jul,2023 16:02:51
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Priya (Disha Parmar) finds herself caught up with work, but Shalini (Supriya Shukla) assures everyone that she is confident Priya will arrive on time for Ram’s father’s Barsi. Just in the nick of time, Priya reaches Kapoor Mansion and explains that she had gone to buy Mysore Pak and Rajnigandha flowers for Ram’s (Nakuul Mehta) dad, which impresses Shalini.

In the coming episode, Priya checks Shalini’s medicine prescription and wonders why Shalini is taking extra medicines that the doctor has not prescribed. She decides to note down the medication details to cross-check them later. Meanwhile, Ram arrives and notices her diary, where she has written the countdown of their contract marriage getting over. Ram misunderstands Priya thinking she is counting days and wishing the contract would end soon.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

