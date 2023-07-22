ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram, Shreya, and Kriti plan to tarnish Priya's image in front of Shalini

Ram, Shreya, and Kriti notice Priya gaining favor with Shalini as it is ruining their contract marriage deal. Wanting to tarnish Priya's image, the trio devises a devious plan in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 15:23:30
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Priya (Disha Parmar) finds herself caught up with work, but Shalini (Supriya Shukla) assures everyone that she is confident Priya will arrive on time for Ram’s father’s Barsi. Just in the nick of time, Priya reaches Kapoor Mansion and explains that she had gone to buy Mysore Pak and Rajnigandha flowers for Ram’s (Nakuul Mehta) dad, which impresses Shalini.

In the coming episode, Ram, Shreya, and Kriti notice Priya gaining favor with Shalini as it is ruining their contract marriage deal. Wanting to tarnish Priya’s image, the trio devises a devious plan. They approach Priya with their scheme, intending to make her appear unfavorable in front of Shalini. Priya agrees to play along.

Are you excited to see the drama?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

