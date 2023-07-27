Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Friends Shreya and Kriti turn enemies

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Priya (Disha Parmar) learns from her mother that Shalini takes some powder. However, Priya gets suspicious and confronts the maid who mixed the powder. Priya questions the maid about mixing the powder in Shalini’s food. The maid gets scared and mentions it to be protein powder. Priya finds it fishy and decides to probe the matter. Ram’s (Nakuul Mehta) relative plans to end Shalini’s chapter to get hands-on Ram’s property.

In the coming episode, Shreya accuses Kriti of having no genuine interest in Ram, alleging that she is only after his money and fame. In response, Kriti fiercely defended herself, claiming that Ram’s success and the grandeur of the Kapoor mansion were a result of his own hard work and dedication, which ultimately sustained their entire family. Shreya gets angry with Kriti’s statements, and the two argue.

Will Ram and Priya learn about this truth?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

