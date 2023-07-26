Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Powder mystery leads Priya to uncover devious plot

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Priya (Disha Parmar) checks Shalini’s medicine prescription and wonders why Shalini is taking extra medicines that the doctor has not prescribed. She decides to note down the medication details to cross-check them later. Meanwhile, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) arrives and notices her diary, where she has written the countdown of their contract marriage getting over. Ram misunderstands Priya thinking she is counting days and wishing the contract would end soon.

In the coming episode, Priya learns from her mother that Shalini takes some powder. However, Priya gets suspicious and confronts the maid who mixed the powder. Priya questions the maid about mixing the powder in Shalini’s food. The maid gets scared and mentions it to be protein powder. Priya finds it fishy and decides to probe the matter. Ram’s relative’s plan is to end Shalini’s chapter to get hands-on Ram’s property.

Will Ram and Priya learn about this truth?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

