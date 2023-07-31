Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shreya's evil ploy shakes up Ram and Priya's lives

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Aleka confronts Ram, questioning his actions towards Yuvraj and his decision not to let him attend the wedding. Ram surprises her with his heartfelt defense of Priya, explaining that she holds a special place in his heart. Aleka, still holding onto the notion of their contract marriage, reminds Ram that their emotions are not real. However, Ram remains steadfast, explaining that he cannot bear to see Priya in distress and tears in his eyes. His genuine concern for Priya’s well-being leaves Aleka taken aback.

In the coming episode, Shreya resorts to a malicious plan to ruin Priya’s life. Shreya decides to leak intimate pictures of Priya and Yuvraj in the media, aiming to tarnish their reputation and create chaos in their lives. Unfortunately, her actions have far-reaching consequences as it causes Ram to lose out on a crucial business deal. The situation takes a toll on Ram and Priya’s relationship.

Will they overcome Shreya’s wicked intentions and protect their personal and professional lives?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

