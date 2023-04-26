My bedroom window is the most favourite corner in the house: Manul Chudasama

Manul Chudasama on her home sweet home

Manul Chudasama, the young and talented actress, who is entertaining the masses as Marjeena in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2, is in love with her house, and hence she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment and revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

It is my bedroom window. It’s my safe space

What should your dream house look like?

I envision my dream house as beach-facing and on the highest floor of a tall building. I would love to see the sun rise and set every day. Lamps and fairy lights would be in every corner.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Cream and white would be my go-to colors. They add warmth and peace to the surroundings

What should your window view look like?

French windows would be ideal, with dream catchers hanging above them.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is no part of my home that I don’t like. It is my house, my home, and every part is comfortable.

Wallpaper or paint?

I would any day prefer high gloss paint over wallpapers.