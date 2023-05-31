ADVERTISEMENT
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali kills Simsim

Ali manages to get out of the room and finds Simsim. Finally, Ali fights with Simsim and kills her in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 14:53:19
Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 produced by Peninsula Pictures, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Iblis takes away Simsim’s powers. Ali joins hands with Simsim while Roshini and the kids try to escape Iblis’ palace. Simsim brings Ali to Iblis and introduces him as Alif, and Iblis asks him to bring Roshini and the children back to his palace. Simsim tells Ali how he can kill Iblis.

Later, Roshini asks Ali not to trust Simsim. Simsim gives Roshini her powers back. Simsim helps Ali in killing one of Iblis’ shaitans, Khooni Darindra. Ali falls into a deep hole and ends up in a mysterious place. Later, Ali manages to come out. Soon, he promises Marjina that he will save her from Iblis.

In the coming episode, Simsim attacks Hatim, but Ali saves him. Soon, Ali attacks Iblis and traps Simsim. However, the latter uses her power and gets out of his trap. Simsim later traps Ali and his friends in a dark room. Ali manages to get out of the room and finds Simsim. Finally, Ali fights with Simsim and kills her. With this, the show will see a happy ending.

Are you sad about the closure of the show?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more interesting updates.

Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip accuses Pushpa of stealing his laptop
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Maan and Sanjot out of the house
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan loses precious evidence
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali and Simsim to join hands to kill Iblis?
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana surrenders to the police
“I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones,” says Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha as she recalls her favorite scene from the series
Wow: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Muse In Green Anarkali
Monalisa Goes Gorgeous In Maroon Saree, And We Can't Take Eyes Off Her
Pandya Store spoiler: Shivank gets arrested
“I was the first one to fight for pay parity”, Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s take on ‘pay gap’ in industry
Exclusive: Sameer Malhotra joins the cast of Sony TV’s show Barsaatein
