Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 spoiler: Ali kills Simsim

Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 produced by Peninsula Pictures, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen, Iblis takes away Simsim’s powers. Ali joins hands with Simsim while Roshini and the kids try to escape Iblis’ palace. Simsim brings Ali to Iblis and introduces him as Alif, and Iblis asks him to bring Roshini and the children back to his palace. Simsim tells Ali how he can kill Iblis.

Later, Roshini asks Ali not to trust Simsim. Simsim gives Roshini her powers back. Simsim helps Ali in killing one of Iblis’ shaitans, Khooni Darindra. Ali falls into a deep hole and ends up in a mysterious place. Later, Ali manages to come out. Soon, he promises Marjina that he will save her from Iblis.

In the coming episode, Simsim attacks Hatim, but Ali saves him. Soon, Ali attacks Iblis and traps Simsim. However, the latter uses her power and gets out of his trap. Simsim later traps Ali and his friends in a dark room. Ali manages to get out of the room and finds Simsim. Finally, Ali fights with Simsim and kills her. With this, the show will see a happy ending.

Are you sad about the closure of the show?

