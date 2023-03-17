Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is a family entertainer that follows Ali – The Rakhwala (Abhishek Nigam) on his many adventures. The show sees Ali journey through multiple ups and downs as he fights off evil and protects his land. The last few episodes of Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha have seen Ali struggle to save Marjeena (Manul Chudasama) from the claws of a beast in the midst of a wedding.

After successfully entrapping the beast, Ali whisks Marjeena away on his chariot onto a new adventure. The next few episodes will see Marjeena try and resist Ali’s affection as they find themselves on their way back to Parvaaz. Encountering a headless beast, a hidden marriage and some angry villagers, will this journey rekindle their relationship?

Will Ali and Marjeena finally warm up to each other?

Abhishek Nigam, who plays the role of Ali, said “Ali has been trying to win over Marjeena, however she has been disregarding his effort as she has lost recollections of her past. With the Shehzada being out of the picture, Ali will finally get a chance to win back Marjeena’s trust and the first step is Marjeena accepting that Ali only wants the best for her. There’s nothing like a new adventure to rekindle a relationship.”