Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa seeks Prem’s consent; Prem agrees to marry Maahi

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the love triangle between Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee), Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy) getting intense by the day. We saw Maahi getting to know about Prem not loving her. In her disappointment and anguish, she jumped into the swimming pool to end her life. Raahi did her best to save her and brought her out of the pool. While Prem remained silent in guilt, he was not ready to suppress his love for Raahi. Raahi on the other hand, begged Prem to accept Maahi’s love.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa struggling amid the turmoil of Maahi. However, she will remain unaware of Raahi’s mind and love for Prem. Anupamaa will give in and will decide to ask Prem to marry Maahi. Prem who will be guided by Raahi to sacrifice his love and accept Maahi, will finally agree to the alliance. This will make Anupamaa happy but she will be unaware of both Prem and Raahi being pained from within with this alliance.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.