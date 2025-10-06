Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa’s fierce spirit gets her closer to Samar’s culprit; Will she give him closure?

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa and her ladies gang coming to Sarita’s village as part of their trip. Anupamaa saw scary happenings, which made her terrified. To top it all, she started getting memories of her dead son Samar (Sagar Parekh), which made her think more. The words of Samar asking for closure and the unexplained reason for his return made her tense. When Raahi (Adrija Roy) too saw glimpses of Samar, Anupamaa realised that Samar is seen for an important reason, perhaps, this is the place where he seeks closure.

We saw Anupamaa being introduced to Prakash Bhau in the Navratri event. Soon, Anupamaa will encounter Sonu Rathod, the very person who had killed Samar. Anupamaa will be shocked to know that Sonu is out of jail, living a happy life and about his dark connection with Prakash Bhau.

Anupamaa will turn into a fierce mother who will go to any extent to get justice for her son. Anupamaa will get the utmost power from Devi Maa to not only trap Sonu but also to end Samar’s desperation and give him salvation.

How will Anupamaa face the big moment?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.