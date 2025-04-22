Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Anupamaa gets to know a big truth; confronts the Kothari family

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting to know the bitter truth of Raghav’s (Manish Goel) past being linked to a secret buried in the closet of the Kothari family. Anupamaa got angry at Raghav for attacking her daughter Raahi. Anupamaa was not in a situation to listen to anything that Raghav wanted to say. Raghav caught Anupamaa, tied her mouth and hands, and later told her the truth of Pankhuri being his wife and Parag’s sister. This shocked Anupamaa.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa confronting Parag and the Kothari family with the truth. The show will see a huge revelation happen with Anupamaa finding the big truth of Pankhuri being alive, and that she was not murdered by Raghav. This revelation will leave Raghav in shock, and he will understand that his wife is alive and that he was framed for a murder he never committed.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.