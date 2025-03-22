Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Prem and Raahi get back to Kothari house?; will they stay happy?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Raahi (Adrija Roy) suffering injuries after her aggressive attack made by Raghav (Manish Goel). While she was in recovery mode, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) heard from the doctors that it was a deliberate assault on her. She wanted to get the culprit nabbed. We also wrote about the Kothari and the Shah families coming together during the tough time of Raahi in the hospital. After Raahi showed signs of recovery, she was showered with love from one and all.

The upcoming episode will see the unexpected happening with the Kothari family convincing Prem and Raahi to come along with them. It will be interesting to see what will bring about this turnaround, as both Prem and Raahi were livid at Motibaa after she burnt their admission call sheets.

The coming episode will see Prem and Raahi’s return to the Kothari house. The only person, though, who will be unhappy with their return will be Gautam who had bigger plans of ruining the Kothari family by snatching power from them.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.