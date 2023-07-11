ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya gets into an awkward situation at Ram’s house

Priya heads to the kitchen to prepare something. However, a bunch of servants come to help her. Priya feels awkward in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 16:20:58
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Priya has geared up to go to the clinic as she has an urgent appointment. Priya’s mother-in-law learns about her urgent appointments and makes the first rasoi. The sweet mother-in-law reveals to Priya that she has made halwa on her behalf and she can serve the entire family at the breakfast table. Priya feels overwhelmed by Shalini’s gesture.

In the coming episode, Priya completes her day at work and returns home. She heads to the kitchen to prepare something as soon as she comes home. However, a bunch of servants come to help her. Priya feels awkward as she has never witnessed such a scenario in her house.

Will Priya start adapting to her new life?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

