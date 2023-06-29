ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya to blurt out her contract marriage deal truth to Sanjeev?

Sanjeev catches sight of Priya in her bridal attire and gets emotional. Soon, Priya reassures him that it is a matter of three months and almost reveals her contract marriage deal truth in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jun,2023 12:10:33
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kirti breaks down and finds the courage to approach Ram, urging him to call off the wedding. Kirti pleads with Ram to reconsider his decision and prioritize their bond. Kirti suggests that Ram should disclose the truth about their relationship with Shalini. However, Ram, torn between his love for Kirti and his commitment to Priya, hesitates to comply with Kirti’s plea.

In the coming episode, Ram confesses his love for Kirti. He explains that he is marrying Priya solely for his mother’s happiness and assures Kirti that they will be together after three months. On the other hand, Priya’s father, Sanjeev, catches sight of Priya in her bridal attire. Overwhelmed with emotion, Sanjeev expresses his distress, to which Priya reassures him that it is a matter of three months and almost reveals her contract marriage deal. This unexpected confession leaves both Anju and Sanjeev puzzled.

Will Sanjeev learn about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage deal?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News