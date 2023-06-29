Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya to blurt out her contract marriage deal truth to Sanjeev?

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kirti breaks down and finds the courage to approach Ram, urging him to call off the wedding. Kirti pleads with Ram to reconsider his decision and prioritize their bond. Kirti suggests that Ram should disclose the truth about their relationship with Shalini. However, Ram, torn between his love for Kirti and his commitment to Priya, hesitates to comply with Kirti’s plea.

In the coming episode, Ram confesses his love for Kirti. He explains that he is marrying Priya solely for his mother’s happiness and assures Kirti that they will be together after three months. On the other hand, Priya’s father, Sanjeev, catches sight of Priya in her bridal attire. Overwhelmed with emotion, Sanjeev expresses his distress, to which Priya reassures him that it is a matter of three months and almost reveals her contract marriage deal. This unexpected confession leaves both Anju and Sanjeev puzzled.

Will Sanjeev learn about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage deal?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.