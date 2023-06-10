ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to opt for contract marriage

Ram and Priya decide to have a contract marriage for three months. Ram shares his idea about the same. However, he gets shocked when Priya already prepared the contract papers for Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jun,2023 12:26:04
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Priya comes to Ram’s house but bumps into Yuvraj. He mocks Priya and mentions that Ram would never marry her. Priya feels insulted and mentions that she will marry Ram. She comes to announce her decision to Ram’s mother and leaves. Priya cries and reveals her confrontation to Ram. The latter comes to her house to speak to her.

Ram and Priya go to the room wherein Ram informs her that their marriage will be for three months. However, Priya refuses to accept this condition. They have a conversation, and Ram makes Priya understand the situation. Priya gives it a thought. Soon, Ram and Priya agree to marry each other and inform their decision to Shalini and Priya’s family.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya decide to have a contract marriage for three months. Ram shares his idea about the same. However, he gets shocked when Priya already prepares the contract papers. Both agree to be bound by the contract for three months and soon separate after that. On the other hand, Ram’s mother, Shalini gears up for Ram and Priya’s engagement ceremony.

Will Shalini learn about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

