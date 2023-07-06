ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute fight on the wedding night

Ram and Priya have a cute fight on the wedding night. Priya demands that Ram sleep on the couch while she takes the bed for herself. However, Ram refuses to accept her proposition in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 12:26:02
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ram and Priya get married. Shalini welcomes the newly wedded couple home. Post the grah pravesh, the couple indulges in a light-hearted and fun post-marriage ritual. In the game, Ram and Priya playfully compete against each other to find a ring in a bowl of milk. In a delightful turn of events, Priya emerges the winner.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya have a cute fight on the wedding night. Priya demands that Ram sleep on the couch while she takes the bed for herself. However, Ram refuses to accept her proposition and insists on sharing the bed with her. Priya remains firm in her decision and rejects the idea. Soon, they have a cute nok-jhok.

Will Ram and Priya fall in love with each other?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

