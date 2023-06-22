ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's image tarnished in the eyes of Priya's father

Shreya decides to portray Ram’s personality badly so that Priya’s father feels Ram is not the right guy for Priya. They succeed in their plan when Priya’s father sees Ram drunk and misunderstands him in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 14:42:43
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's image tarnished in the eyes of Priya's father

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Kriti worries about losing Ram, and her friend Shreya gives her an idea to break Ram and Priya’s marriage on D-day.

Later, Priya and Ram’s mehendi function is held, wherein the light goes off. Priya decides to light up some diyas. However, during the process, Priya’s hand gets burnt. The family nurses his wounds. The guests reveal that the mehendi function is not completed until the mehendi is not applied on both hands, and they start leaving the function. Priya gets upset. However, Ram comes and applies mehendi on one of his hands and reveals that the mehendi function is now completed. Priya gets happy with Ram’s gesture.

In the coming episode, Ram’s friends and cousins organize a bachelor’s party for him. Shreya decides to portray Ram’s personality badly so that Priya’s father feels Ram is not the right guy for Priya. They succeed in their plan when Priya’s father sees Ram drunk and misunderstands him. He reveals the same to the entire family and vows not to let Priya marry Ram.

Will Ram and Priya’s marriage get called off?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii decides to leave Mahal
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii decides to leave Mahal
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra slaps Raghvendra
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s hand gets burnt in mehendi function
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s hand gets burnt in mehendi function
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gifts a necklace to Swatilekha
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gifts a necklace to Swatilekha
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ a story that has been with him for 20 years!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ a story that has been with him for 20 years!
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Mihika being Akshay’s sister
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Mihika being Akshay’s sister
Vidya Balan On Playing A Detective In Neeyat
Vidya Balan On Playing A Detective In Neeyat
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Manikant get into a spat
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Manikant get into a spat
Read Latest News