Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's image tarnished in the eyes of Priya's father

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Kriti worries about losing Ram, and her friend Shreya gives her an idea to break Ram and Priya’s marriage on D-day.

Later, Priya and Ram’s mehendi function is held, wherein the light goes off. Priya decides to light up some diyas. However, during the process, Priya’s hand gets burnt. The family nurses his wounds. The guests reveal that the mehendi function is not completed until the mehendi is not applied on both hands, and they start leaving the function. Priya gets upset. However, Ram comes and applies mehendi on one of his hands and reveals that the mehendi function is now completed. Priya gets happy with Ram’s gesture.

In the coming episode, Ram’s friends and cousins organize a bachelor’s party for him. Shreya decides to portray Ram’s personality badly so that Priya’s father feels Ram is not the right guy for Priya. They succeed in their plan when Priya’s father sees Ram drunk and misunderstands him. He reveals the same to the entire family and vows not to let Priya marry Ram.

Will Ram and Priya’s marriage get called off?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

