Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj learns about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage

Yuvraj finds out Ram and Priya’s contract marriage papers. He decides to reveal the same in front of the guest at the engagement ceremony and break their marriage in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jun,2023 10:02:41
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ram and Priya have a conversation, and Ram makes Priya understand her mother’s health. Priya gives it a thought. Soon, Ram and Priya agree to marry each other and inform their decision to Shalini and Priya’s family.

Ram and Priya decide to have a contract marriage for three months. Ram shares his idea about the same. However, he gets shocked when Priya already prepares the contract papers. Both agree to be bound by the contract for three months and soon separate after that. On the other hand, Ram’s mother, Shalini gears up for Ram and Priya’s engagement ceremony.

In the coming episode, Shalini calls Ram and informs him about his engagement ceremony with Priya. While, the family gear up for their engagement ceremony, Yuvraj gets furious with Ram and Priya’s alliance. Yuvraj digs deep and finds out Ram and Priya’s contract marriage papers. He decides to reveal the same in front of the guest at the engagement ceremony and break their marriage.

Will Yuvraj get successful in breaking Ram and Priya’s marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

