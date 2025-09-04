Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Bhagyashree Gets Attracted To Rishabh, Nikhil Feels Irritated

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen an engaging drama with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) exposing the truth that he purposely accepted Maya’s allegations against him. As Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) smiles at Rishabh, Nikhil notices her growing feelings for him. Nikhil swears not to lose Bhagyashree this time.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 59 airing on 4 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a heart-melting moment between Bhagyashree and Rishabh. Suddenly, Rishabh feels uneasy, and Bhagyashree gets worried. She goes to call the doctor, which pisses Nikhil off. He snatches Bhagyashree’s phone to stop her. Bhagyashree takes her phone from Nikhil and warns him to stay within his limits.

While Rishabh is unconscious, Bhagyashree brushes her hand on his cheeks, adoring him. Meanwhile, Rishabh wakes up and smiles. Bhagyashree instantly takes her hand back while Rishabh thanks her, but also acknowledges that she would have done this for anyone. However, Bhagyashree confesses her feelings that this time she did it for someone she knows. With a mere smile on Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s faces, both get close to each other.

Will Rishabh and Bhagyashree unite?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.