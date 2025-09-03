Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Bhagyashree Smiles At Rishabh, Nikhil Swears Not To Lose Bhagyashree

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, a Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has been engaging drama, with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) accepting Maya’s allegations aboutabout him leaving Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) concerned. However, Nikhil confronts her for trying to help Rishabh. Upon this, Bhagyashree taunts Nikhil, telling him that no matter what, Rishabh never made her feel unsafe or even tried to kill her.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 58 airing on 3 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, the drama escalates as Nikhil asks Bhagyashree why she doesn’t accept that she has feelings for Rishabh. However, Bhagyashree makes it clear to Nikhil that she just wants to tell the truth and also that Rishabh never made her feel unsafe.

As everyone stands in front of Rishabh, Nikhil tells Bhagyashree not to make any comments, as it’s a husband and wife matter. However, Bhagyashree declares that she and Nikhil have no relationship, reminding Nikhil that they have nothing between them. At the same time, Rishabh accepts that he purposely accepted Maya’s allegations.

As Bhagyashree looks at Rishabh with a smiling face, Nikhil swears that this time he won’t lose her to anyone, hinting at his cunning intentions towards Bhagyashree.

Will Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s relationship grow now?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.