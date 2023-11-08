Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana accuses Reyansh of killing Kimaya

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Malini manages to stop Viren from ruining the mehendi ceremony. Later, in front of all, Jai confesses his love for Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi). Kiki gets angry and confronts Jai about the same. However, he mentions that he is not her fiancé and leaves. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) goes to speak to Jai and issues a stern warning to him and asks him to stay away from Aradhana.

Reyansh’s father Vicky learns that Reyansh is marrying Kimaya to seek revenge on Kadambari as she cheated on him. He breaks down seeing his son suffer because of him. Drunk Vicky confronts Reyansh and questions him about his act. Soon, Vicky feels guilty and pushes Reyansh. Meanwhile, he jumps into the lake and commits suicide. However, Reyansh jumps into the lake and saves his father.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh goes to Kimaya’s room to speak to her before marriage but finds her lying unconscious on the floor. Reyansh gets shocked and informs everyone. Soon, it is revealed that Kimaya has ended her life after learning about Reyansh’s true intention behind marrying her. Aradhana gets angry at Reyansh and slaps him for taking Kimaya’s life. She accuses Reyansh of killing Kimaya

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 87 6 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Jai confesses his love for Aradhana. Kiki gets angry. However, he mentions that he is not her fiancé and leaves. Reyansh goes to speak to Jai and issues a stern warning to him.