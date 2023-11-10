Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana becomes Khanna family’s support system after Kimaya’s death

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh goes to Kimaya’s room to speak to her before marriage but finds her lying unconscious on the floor. Reyansh gets shocked and informs everyone. Soon, it is revealed that Kimaya has ended her life after learning about Reyansh’s true intention behind marrying her.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) gets angry at Reyansh and slaps him for taking Kimaya’s life. She accuses Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) of killing Kimaya. The Khanna family breaks down after Kimaya’s death. They perform her last rituals and return home. However, Viren, Kimaya’s father, is unable to handle himself after his daughter’s death. He soon falls sick and the family admits her to the hospital. Viren’s health deteriorates which makes Khanna family worried.

Now, in the coming episode, Malini and her daughters break down as they first lose Kimaya and then Viren gets hospitalized. However, Aradhana becomes their support system. She consoles Malini and her daughters. She tries to become a strong support to them in this difficult time.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 89 9 November 2023 Written Episode Update

