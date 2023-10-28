Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Reyansh’s decision to marry Kimaya within seven days’ shocks Aradhana

Reyansh proposes to Kimaya and reveals that within seven days they will be husband and wife. Aradhana is shocked by Reyansh’s decision and confronts him. in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Oct,2023 13:33:38
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh learns that Kadambari’s lover was Kimaya’s father Viren. Hence, he decides to seek revenge by making Kimaya suffer. He decides to ruin Kimaya’s life after marrying her.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) decides to stop Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and reveals to him that she won’t let him destroy Kimaya’s life. However, Reyansh warns her to stay away from all this drama or else he will destroy Aradhana’s life too. Kadambari learns that Reyansh is marrying Kimaya to seek revenge on Viren. Hence, she rushes to speak to Aradhana. She requests Aradhana and asks her to stop Reyansh from making the same mistakes she did in the past. Aradhana decides to speak to Reyansh.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh organizes a special lunch for the ladies of the house. He decides to make them feel special. Later, at the lunch table, he makes a big announcement in front of the entire family. He proposes to Kimaya and reveals that within seven days they will be husband and wife. Aradhana gets shocked by Reyansh’s decision and confronts him.

Kadambari requests Aradhana and asks her to stop Reyansh from making the same mistakes she did in the past. Aradhana decides to speak to Reyansh.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

