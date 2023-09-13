Television | Spoilers

Angad, desperate to achieve his sinister goals, takes Aradhana hostage, by placing a gun pressed against her head. This shocking turn of events leaves Reyansh worried in Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh and Aradhana have a cute nok-jhok. Reyansh tells Aradhana while dancing together that he has something that helps her expose Jindal. Eager to know how, she consistently keeps asking Reyansh about it but he keeps a condition that Aradhana has to smile first.

Upset Reyansh sits at a café where Aradhana works. He sits with a cake with him, Aradhana witnesses the cake and questions him about the same. During their conversation, they indulge in a fight when Aradhana decides to take the cake with her. Soon, Reyansh tries to snatch the cake from her. During their fight, Reyansh accidentally puts cake on her face. Aradhana gets angry and applies cake to Reyansh’s face and soon their cake fight begins.

Aradhana helps Kimaya to elope with Angad. However, soon she tries to contact Kimaya when the family starts worrying about her because she helped Kimaya run away with Angad. When Reyansh finds out about this, he gets angry at Aradhana. The two go on a search mission for Kimaya.

In the coming episode, Angad attempts to harm Kimaya but soon Aradhana and Reyansh come to save Kimaya. Angad, desperate to achieve his sinister goals, takes Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) hostage, by placing a gun pressed against her head when she intervenes. This sudden and shocking turn of events leaves Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) worried.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 201 12th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Aradhana helps Kimaya to elope with Angad. However, soon she tries to contact Kimaya. When Reyansh finds out about this, he gets angry at Aradhana.

Will Reyansh save Kimaya and Aradhana?