Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana is dead?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Pooja is looking at an important file belonging to Reyansh when Kadambari interrupts, causing Pooja to accidentally drop the file. Pooja manages to leave from there. Viren comes and informs Kadambari that he and Malini have decided to part ways mutually.

Later, again Aradhana and Pooja are searching for the file in Reyansh’s cabin when suddenly the lights go out, and Aradhana fears that Reyansh might have arrived unexpectedly. Aradhana gets kidnapped. Kadambari informs Reyansh that someone has kidnapped Aradhana, and despite searching the entire office, Aradhana is nowhere to be found. Concerned and determined, Reyansh informs the police, accusing Jay of kidnapping Aradhana. In response, Jay denies the accusation and question how Reyansh could put Aradhana in danger.

Now, in the coming episode, Jagruti will question Vikram about why things related to them are going wrong. The kidnapper will shoot Aradhana. On the other hand, Vikram, Bani, and Jagruti will come across a suitcase stained with blood and it will have Aradhana’s name written on it. Vikram will open it, and will be shocked by what they find inside.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 154 8 February 2024 Written Episode Update

