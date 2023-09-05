Television | Spoilers

Reyansh spots Aradhana stealing the phone and tells her to stop blaming the Jindal family since it would affect her. However, the latter replies to Reyansh to not interfere in her life in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) is on a mission to find the real thief who has stolen the statues. Hence at sangeet party, she does a sting operation. She doubts Jindal and hence she places a hidden mike on his quote while she is taking his interview. Post the interview, she keeps the mike on and hears Jindal and his wife’s secret conversation to know his involvement in the robbery of statues.

The family plays a truth and dare game at the sangeet party. Aradhana and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) also participate in the game. Reyansh gets a dare challenge to propose to someone. He proposes to some other girl but shares his feelings for Aradhana by looking at her. The latter understands Reyansh’s move and ignores him.

In the coming episode, Reyansh spots Aradhana stealing the phone. He gets shocked and soon goes to confront Aradhana. He tells her to stop blaming the Jindal family since it would affect her. However, the latter gets angry and replies to Reyansh to not interfere in her life and mind his own business.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Aradhana ever forgive Reyansh?