Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) cries in front of Kadambari and tells her that he tried everything he could not to fall in love but couldn’t help himself. On the other hand, Mayank finally exposes the fact that Aradhna came to him solely to take photos of him.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) embarks on a journey to unveil the mystery surrounding her birth mother. Having recently learned about her adoption, Aradhana is driven by a compelling need to delve deeper into her past. With unwavering determination, she enlists the support of her sister and close friend, Pooja. Their collective efforts lead them to a breakthrough, revealing that Aradhana’s birth mother resides in the city of Dehradun. Aradhana resolves to take a significant step forward by confronting her birth mother face-to-face. Hence, she leaves the city and heads to Dehradun.

In the coming episode, before leaving the city, Aradhana tries to meet her parents, but her father doesn’t allow her mother to see her. On the other hand, Reyansh meets Aradhana and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again.

Will Reyansh follow her to Dehradun?

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda