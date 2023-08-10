ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh

Reyansh meets Aradhana and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Aug,2023 17:38:40
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana lashes out at Reyansh 842035

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) cries in front of Kadambari and tells her that he tried everything he could not to fall in love but couldn’t help himself. On the other hand, Mayank finally exposes the fact that Aradhna came to him solely to take photos of him.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) embarks on a journey to unveil the mystery surrounding her birth mother. Having recently learned about her adoption, Aradhana is driven by a compelling need to delve deeper into her past. With unwavering determination, she enlists the support of her sister and close friend, Pooja. Their collective efforts lead them to a breakthrough, revealing that Aradhana’s birth mother resides in the city of Dehradun. Aradhana resolves to take a significant step forward by confronting her birth mother face-to-face. Hence, she leaves the city and heads to Dehradun.

In the coming episode, before leaving the city, Aradhana tries to meet her parents, but her father doesn’t allow her mother to see her. On the other hand, Reyansh meets Aradhana and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again.

Will Reyansh follow her to Dehradun?

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Katha attempts to win Kailash’s approval for her relationship with Viaan 842027
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa attempts to win Kailash’s approval for her relationship with Viaan
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes his son Mohit's responsibility 841684
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes his son Mohit’s responsibility
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana goes to Dehradun to uncover her past 841671
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana goes to Dehradun to uncover her past
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room 841432
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv 841417
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 841413
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted 842032
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets evicted
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t 842025
Jailer: Rajinikanth Shines, The Film Doesn’t
Sanjay Dutt's Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt 841929
Sanjay Dutt’s Warm Birthday Wish For Beloved Daughter Trishala Dutt
ZEE5 celebrates India’s 76th Independence Day with national campaign ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’ 842011
ZEE5 celebrates India’s 76th Independence Day with national campaign ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn, ZEE5 Ke Sang’
Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ 841973
Bigg Boss brings a big twist in Rohit Shetty v/s Khiladis weekend episode on COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read 841953
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read
Read Latest News