Television | Spoilers

Aradhana is on a mission to find the real thief who have stolen the statues. Hence at a party, she does a sting operation. She doubts on Jindal in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) try ways to get out of the room but fail in all attempts. Soon, the two have an argument and Reyansh brings alcohol. Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) drinks it and feels dizzy. She starts acting weird and Reyansh tries to handle him. During their conversation, Reyansh asks her to trust him again but she refuses to do so. In a drunken state, Aradhana and Reyansh come close to each other.

Malini and her loved ones finally locate Reyansh and Aradhana, and find them in a store room. However, relief quickly replaces with concern when Aradhana’s health takes a sudden turn – her blood sugar level drops, causing her to lose consciousness. In the midst of this anxious situation, Malini tenderly takes care of Aradhana. The latter gently holds Malini’s hand and calls her “Mumma.” Malini is surprised by Aradhana’s behaviour.

In the coming episode, Aradhana is on a mission to find the real thief who has stolen the statues. Hence at a party, she does a sting operation. She doubts Jindal and hence she places a hidden mike on his quote while she is taking his interview. Post the interview, she keeps the mike on and hears Jindal and his wife’s secret conversation to know his involvement in the robbery of statues.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Aradhana succeed in exposing Jindal?