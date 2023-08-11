ADVERTISEMENT
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana slaps Reyansh

Reyansh tries to stop Aradhana and persuade her to listen to him. After slapping Reyansh, Aradhana tells him to leave in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Aug,2023 16:04:15
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) embarks on a journey to unveil the mystery surrounding her birth mother. Having recently learned about her adoption, Aradhana is driven by a compelling need to delve deeper into her past.

With unwavering determination, she enlists the support of her sister and close friend, Pooja. Their collective efforts lead them to a breakthrough, revealing that Aradhana’s birth mother resides in the city of Dehradun. Aradhana resolves to take a significant step forward by confronting her birth mother face-to-face. Hence, she leaves the city and heads to Dehradun. On the other hand, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) meets Aradhana and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again.

In the coming episode, Reyansh tries to stop Aradhana and persuade her to listen to him. After slapping Reyansh, Aradhana tells him to leave. Aradhana becomes enraged and accuses Reyansh of not believing in her love.

What next will Reyansh do? Will Reyansh follow Aradhana?

Also Read: “I have had the max fun shooting Jee Karda with this team than I had shooting any other show or film” – Writer-actor Hussain Dalal about having fun with his team on recently launched series, Jee Karda

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

