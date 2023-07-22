Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh’s cozy dance moment

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) doubts Vikram about having an affair with Aradhna Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). While Aradhna is trying to mend things between Vikram and Pooja, it will seem to Reyansh as if they are solving their relationship issues.

Reyansh takes Ardhana for bridal dress shopping. However, Reyansh finally gets to know that Pooja is the one marrying Vikram and not Aradhna. He feels happy after finding this. Aradhna and Reyansh will get their best friends Pooja and Vikram married in the temple. Reyansh will be extremely happy that Aradhna is single and has no plan of marrying anyone. Meanwhile, Aradhna and Pooja’s fathers will search for Pooja and find them in the temple.

In the coming episode, Reyansh’s father throws a big party on his anniversary at his mansion. The entire office employees get invited to the party. During the party, Reyansh gives a smashing performance. Aradhna gets mesmerized by his performance and imagines herself dancing to a romantic number with him. Aradhna and Reyansh share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream.

Is Aradhna in love with Reyansh?

